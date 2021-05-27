Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

No remains found in 1968 UK case linked to late serial killer West

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

A police tent covers the site of excavation in front of the Clean Plate cafe after finding evidence that a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried there, in Gloucester, Britain May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British police investigating the 1968 disappearance of a teenage girl who was a suspected victim of one of the country's most notorious serial killers, Fred West, have failed to find any remains in their latest search.

Gloucestershire Police said earlier this month they had launched an investigation at The Clean Plate cafe in the city after a production company filming a documentary there found possible evidence a body could be buried within the property.

The police said on Thursday the excavation work had been completed and no human remains or items of significance had been found.

West took his own life in prison in 1995 after confessing to 12 murders while his wife Rosemary was convicted later that year of killing 10 girls and young women, with most of their victims chopped up and buried in their home in Gloucester which became known as "The House of Horrors".

Fred West, a builder, was also linked to a 13th victim, teenage waitress Mary Bastholm who vanished in 1968, but her body has never been found.

"Mary's family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers," the police said. "The cafe will be handed back to its owners once reparation work is completed."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:06 PM UTCNo relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide’s claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality.

United KingdomUK PM Johnson says may need to wait before reopening England from lockdown
United KingdomUK restates concerns to China over Hong Kong and Xinjiang
United KingdomUK restaurant bookings soar as indoor dining restarts
United KingdomRussia says it expelled British warship from waters near annexed Crimea

A senior Russian security official said on Thursday that Moscow had used its navy and air force to expel a British warship, HMS Dragon, from what he described as Russian territorial waters near Russian-annexed Crimea last October.