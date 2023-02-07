No 'silver bullet' but ministerial changes will help UK PM's agenda, says spokesperson















LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has changed parts of his government with the aim to better deliver on the pledges he has committed to, but he does not see the changes as a "silver bullet", his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"I think what's important is that this is putting in place the structures that can better enable government to deliver for the public," the spokesperson told reporters.

"They are not simply a silver bullet, nor we would claim them to be, but in order to enhance the work the prime minister is seeking to achieve, we very much feel you need to have the right system in place."

