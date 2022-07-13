1 minute read
No time to be complacent on growth, says UK finance minister Zahawi
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi welcomed data showing economic growth in May but said there was no room for complacency. read more
"It’s always great to see the economy growing but I’m not complacent," Zahawi said.
"We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK."
Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
