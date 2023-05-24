Nomura raises forecast for peak Bank of England rate to 5.25%















LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese bank Nomura said it now expected the Bank of England (BoE) to raise its main interest rate three more times to 5.25% by September, after the release of higher-than-expected inflation data earlier on Wednesday.

At the start of this month, Nomura had forecast the BoE would only raise interest rates as high as 4.75%.

"We see few signs of easing in UK inflation that would give the BoE an opportunity to stop hiking sooner rather than later," Nomura economists wrote in a note to clients.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg











