Northern Ireland's DUP calls EU's Sefcovic 'belligerent'

1 minute read

European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic speaks during a news conference on Brexit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BELFAST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A lawmaker for Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party on Friday described as "belligerent", "mistaken" and "foolish", comments by a senior European Union official rejecting British calls for a post-Brexit trade agreement to be renegotiated.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit EU relations with Britain, said in a speech that renegotiating the deal governing the trading position of Northern Ireland would only lead to instability and uncertainty. read more

"For an EU Vice-President to dismiss our warnings as 'rhetoric' is belligerent," said Gavin Robinson a member of the British parliament in a statement released by the DUP. "This is not just a unionist problem. To describe it as such is to be mistaken and foolish."

