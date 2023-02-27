Northern Ireland's DUP leader: Key question in new Brexit deal is EU law

DUP leader Donaldson speaks after a meeting with British PM Sunak in Belfast
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast, Northern Ireland, February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday the key question when it assesses a new Brexit deal governing trade in the British province was the application of European Union law there.

"The key question is the application of EU law," Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters in London after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a new deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

"It has taken months to get to this point and we will not be rushed, we will not be pushed into a hasty decision. We want to make the right decision," he added.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next