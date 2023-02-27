Northern Ireland's DUP leader: Key question in new Brexit deal is EU law















LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday the key question when it assesses a new Brexit deal governing trade in the British province was the application of European Union law there.

"The key question is the application of EU law," Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters in London after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a new deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

"It has taken months to get to this point and we will not be rushed, we will not be pushed into a hasty decision. We want to make the right decision," he added.

