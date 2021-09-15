Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Northern Irish police arrest four over killing of journalist Lyra McKee

1 minute read
1/2

A mourner holds the order of service at the funeral of journalist Lyra McKee at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

BELFAST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Northern Irish police said on Wednesday they had arrested four men in relation to the 2019 killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry, whose death sparked outrage in the British-run province.

The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were arrested under the Terrorism Act by officers investigating McKee's murder, police said.

The New IRA, one of a small number of groups that oppose the 1998 peace accord that ended three decades of conflict between opponents and supporters of British rule, said one of its members shot the 29-year-old reporter dead when they opened fire in the direction of police during a riot McKee was watching.

Police charged a 52-year-old man with McKee's murder last year, while saying more than one person was involved in the crime and the man who had fired the shot that killed her remained at large.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:58 AM UTC

UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year.

United Kingdom
Environmental activists block major London orbital motorway again

Environmental campaigners blocked parts of the M25 London orbital motorway on Wednesday, causing major disruption to some rush hour traffic around the British capital in their second such protest this week.

United Kingdom
Britain's John Lewis to recruit 7,000 temporary workers for Christmas season
United Kingdom
Britain's financial watchdog set targets for tackling scams
United Kingdom
Northern Irish police arrest four over killing of journalist Lyra McKee