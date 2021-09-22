Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Northern Irish police arrest two more over killing of journalist Lyra McKee

1 minute read

A mural depicting murdered journalist Lyra McKee is seen in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 6, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

DUBLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Northern Irish police on Wednesday arresed two more men in relation to the 2019 killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry, whose death caused outrage in the British-run province.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested under the Terrorism Act by officers investigating McKee's murder, police said.

The New IRA, one of a small number of groups opposed to the 1998 peace accord that ended three decades of conflict between opponents and supporters of British rule, said one of its members shot the 29-year-old reporter dead when opening fire in the direction of police during a riot McKee was watching.

Three men have already been charged with murder - two of them last week - and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:10 AM UTC

Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the U.S.-British alliance.

United Kingdom
The third man: UK charges another Russian for nerve attack on double agent
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high
United Kingdom
Britain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 price shock
United Kingdom
UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy