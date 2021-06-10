Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

NZ's Watling misses Edgbaston test with back injury

1 minute read

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling will miss the second and final test against England with a back injury, the tourists said hours before start of the match at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Tom Blundell will replace Watling behind the stumps and bat at number six, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"The injury has troubled Watling in the past and although it has improved in the past 24 hours, it hasn’t improved enough to be confident of him getting through a full Test behind the stumps," the statement read.

This is a second blow for the tourists who will also be without regular skipper Kane Williamson who was ruled out on Wednesday with an elbow injury. read more

In his absence, Tom Latham will lead the side which played out a draw in the opening test at Lord's.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:28 AM UTCBiden warns Britain: Don’t imperil N.Irish peace

U.S. President Joe Biden will bring a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperilling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland.

United KingdomAnalysis: The great British reopening: how investors are picking their bets
United KingdomBiden intervention in N.Ireland Brexit row significant -Irish PM
United KingdomUK's Queen Elizabeth gifted rose as royals remember Prince Philip
United KingdomNZ's Watling misses Edgbaston test with back injury

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling will miss the second and final test against England with a back injury, the tourists said hours before start of the match at Edgbaston on Thursday.