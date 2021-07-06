Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Ocado boss predicts UK ultra-fast grocery delivery will stay small

3 minute read
1/2

An Ocado delivery van is seen driving in Hatfield, Britain February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Rapid delivery grocery firms will only ever account for a small chunk of Britain's overall food market as the bulk of consumers will always prefer the lower prices and larger ranges offered by bigger retailers, Ocado (OCDO.L) boss Tim Steiner said.

The country's grocery sector faces a new threat from companies like Weezy, Getir, Dija, and Gorillas who offer an ultra-fast service, supplying groceries via apps in as little as 15 minutes. read more

But British online grocer and technology group Ocado said the new entrants posed much more of a danger to neighbourhood corner shops than online supermarket sales, such as Ocado's online-only grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer (MKS.L).

Traditional online grocery shopping, where people book delivery slots days in advance would continue to underpin the market.

"The channel shift is going to move to the big warehouses because they are the format that offers customers the lowest price and the largest range, and the freshest food, and customers have always migrated to those factors," Steiner told reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking after Ocado reported a 20% rise in first-half retail revenue, he said there was a market for immediate grocery delivery, but that market is small, and the market for deliveries within 15 minutes even smaller.

Ocado is rolling out its Ocado Zoom service which offers deliveries within an hour, while Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) "Chop Chop" service guarantees the delivery of up to 20 items in 60 minutes.

Other supermarkets, including market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) and Asda, are also trialing rapid delivery options. read more

Morrisons (MRW.L), Aldi [RIC:RIC:ALDIEI.UL] and Waitrose also use app Deliveroo (ROO.L) as a platform for quick delivery.

Currently online shops account for about 14% of Britain's overall grocery market. Steiner said short-term needs probably account for 5% of that overall market and he suggested ultra-fast delivery could address 14% of that 5% short-term segment.

The more immediate the delivery, the more expensive the service and the narrower the range of products, he said, adding that people might be willing to spend a bit more on the occasional immediate top-up but that is as far as it will go.

He also noted that the rapid delivery sector would only ever be able to serve densely-populated urban areas.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:56 PM UTCEngland to scrap self-isolation for children, fully vaccinated after COVID contact

People who have been fully vaccinated and children will from Aug. 16 no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

United KingdomAfter COVID, UK government will focus on jobs, investment and innovation - PM Johnson
United KingdomEU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff
United KingdomBritish Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims
United KingdomUK reports highest number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29