Ocado maintains full-year outlook even as M&S jv drives first-half loss

Delivery vans lined up prior to dispatch at the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Ocado Group (OCDO.L), the British online supermarket and technology company, maintained its full-year outlook that was cut in May as it dipped to a first-half loss driven by a fall in sales at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer (MKS.L).

The group said on Thursday it made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 14 million pounds ($16.8 million) in the six months to May 29, versus earnings of 61 million pounds in the same period of its 2020-21 year.

The Ocado Retail venture saw a 72.8 million pound reduction in EBITDA due to an 8% fall in sales and cost inflation.

It said the sales fall reflected tough comparatives as the grocery market contracted after the pandemic and a cost of living crisis took hold in Britain.

The group, whose shares have lost half their value so far this year, also reported a first-half pretax loss of 211 million pounds.

In May, the Ocado Retail jv warned sales this financial year would grow in the low single digits rather than the 10% it previously guided, while its core earnings margin would be in the low single digits. read more

On Tuesday, Ocado Retail said its CEO, Melanie Smith, will leave the business at the end of next month. read more

Prior to Ocado's update, analysts on average forecast full year 2021-22 EBITDA of just 4 million pounds, versus 61 million pounds made in 2020-21.

They were also forecasting an underlying pretax loss of 353 million pounds, versus a loss of 177 million pounds in 2020-21.

Having last month raised 578 million pounds from investors, Ocado said no further group financing was expected to be required into the mid-term, as the business becomes cash flow positive. read more

The group forecast full year capital expenditure of 800 million pounds as it rolls out its warehouse technology with grocery partners around the world.

In May, it detailed a path to over 6.3 billion pounds in revenue and over 750 million pounds in EBITDA in up to six years.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Barbara Lewis

