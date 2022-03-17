Ocado Retail lowers sales outlook as UK market softens

Summary

Summary Companies First quarter revenue down 5.7%

Expects full year revenue growth "closer to 10%"

Previous forecast was "mid-teens" growth

Warns of margin impact from higher energy costs

Has increased some prices

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail on Thursday lowered its annual sales outlook as it reported a 5.7% year-on-year fall in revenue in its latest quarter, which it said partly reflected a softening of the overall market.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), said a fall in basket sizes offset an increase in the number of customer transactions in its fiscal first quarter to Feb. 27.

It said it now expected revenue growth in 2022 "closer to 10%", having last month forecast growth in the "mid-teens". read more

Ocado Retail said its caution reflected uncertainties over inflation, which have increased significantly in recent weeks due to the war in Ukraine, the overall level of market demand, and the continued return to pre-COVID shopping patterns.

It also warned that core earnings margins may be further impacted by the significant increases in energy costs.

Britain was under COVID-19 restrictions during the comparable quarter last year, prompting many more people to shop online. Sales in the quarter on a two-year basis were up 31.7%.

Ocado Retail said significant increases in raw materials and product cost prices, energy, utilities, and dry ice through the quarter have added further costs for the UK grocery industry.

It said it had increased some retail prices, where increased costs could not be mitigated, in line with the rest of the market and would continue to monitor the market to ensure alignment on prices.

Industry data published earlier this month showed British grocery inflation hit 4.3% in February, the fastest rate of increase since 2013. read more

Ocado Retail said its average basket size in the quarter fell 15% to 124 pounds ($163) as customer behaviours returned towards pre-COVID levels, reflecting the continued easing of pandemic restrictions and return to more in-office working.

Average orders per week rose 11.6% to 367,500, while active customer numbers grew 31% to 835,000.

($1 = 0.7596 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

