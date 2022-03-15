Ocado strikes tech deal with Auchan Poland

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado (OCDO.L) said on Tuesday it had struck a partnership with Auchan Retail in Poland to provide its online delivery technology at a customer fulfilment centre in Warsaw, with further centres to be announced in the future.

"Auchan Poland will also leverage Ocado's In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) software across its hypermarkets nationwide to enable more efficient picking from those stores," the groups said. "The agreement will cover both its food and non-food business."

Ocado, an online supermarket group and tech company, said the two firms would also explore opportunities to partner in other geographies.

