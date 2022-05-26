OFFICIAL CORRECTION UK prosecutor authorises charges against actor Kevin Spacey for sexual assault

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday it had authorised criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

1/4 Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo Read More

The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

(This story officially corrects charged to authorised charges in lede paragraph and in quote in paragraph 2 after correction by CPS)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.