Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Ofgem boss expects "significant" rise for price cap in April

1 minute read

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has no plans to increase the consumer price cap before April but is likely to introduce a significant rise after then, its boss said on Friday.

Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio that the regulator would look at all the factors that go into calculating the price cap, and that he could not yet predict the scale of the expected rise.

"Looking at the costs that are in the system, we are expecting a significant rise in April," he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:38 AM UTC

Ofgem boss expects "significant" rise for price cap in April

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has no plans to increase the consumer price cap before April but is likely to introduce a significant rise after then, its boss said on Friday.

United Kingdom
Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal
United Kingdom
EXCLUSIVE Compassion not barbed wire should greet migrants, Nobel winner Gurnah says
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 rises on oil boost, mid-caps set for fifth straight weekly fall
United Kingdom
Britain says exact date on U.S. travel reopening still not known