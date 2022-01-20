Omicron has not increased hospitalisation of elderly, UK COVID advisers say

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A wave of Omicron coronavirus cases has not led to an increase in the hospitalisation of the elderly that was expected despite there being more cases in that age group, Britain's science advisers said in advice published on Thursday.

"The increase in hospitalisations, which is anticipated following the observed increase in cases in older age groups, has not been seen so far," minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) meeting on Jan. 13 said.

"This may be due to higher vaccine levels of protection against hospitalisation, slower waning of vaccine protection, or the impact of precautionary behaviours amongst the most vulnerable and those around them."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

