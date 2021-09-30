One in 20 UK workers furloughed ahead of scheme's closure: ONS

A man carries a Union Jack themed shopping bag as he walks along an empty shopping street in Blackpool, Britain, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The proportion of workers still on Britain's furlough programme, which closes on Thursday, fell to 5% during the two weeks to Sept. 19, down from 6% in the previous two weeks, an official survey of businesses showed.

Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed spending on payment cards rose to 95% of its pre-pandemic level in February 2020 last week, up from 93% in the previous week.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

