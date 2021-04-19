Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
One in 3 UK employees worked from home last year - stats office

A woman working from her computer at home is seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Oxford, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Some 36% of employees in Britain did at least some work from home last year as the coronavirus pandemic closed many workplaces, a jump from around 26% in 2019, the country's statistics office said on Monday.

People who worked from home were more likely to do unpaid overtime and took about half the amount of sick leave, the Office for National Statistics said.

People who worked mainly from home were paid on average 9.2% more than people who never worked from home, flipping the pattern of previous years as more high-paid workers worked from home during the pandemic than before, the ONS said.

