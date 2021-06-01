Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Only 13% of NatWest staff to return to office full-time

Lawrence White
2 minute read

Signage at a branch of NatWest Bank pictured in central London, May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Britain's NatWest (NWG.L) expects only about 13% of its staff to return to primarily office-based working, the lender said on Tuesday as it revealed a three-pronged approach to post-pandemic working habits.

A NatWest spokeswoman told Reuters that 55% of staff will adopt a hybrid working model, mixing home and office working, while 32% will adopt a 'remote-first' model with a minimum of two days a month in the office and the remainder sticking with the 'office-first' model.

"For some of you, it will be clear which category your role fits within. For others, it may be less clear – and may depend on other factors," Chief Executive Alison Rose had told staff in a speech subsequently posted on the bank's website on Tuesday.

The changes will take place after consultation with employees' managers and in a phased manner, Rose said.

The update from NatWest offers one of the clearest signs yet from a major British bank of how employees' working lives will change as many of the home-working arrangements required during the pandemic are adopted permanently.

Despite the shift to more remote working NatWest has no immediate plans to close more offices, the spokeswoman said, in contrast with some British banks.

HSBC (HSBA.L) aims to cut its office footprint by 40% over the long term, the bank said in February, and is moving about 1,200 call centre staff in Britain to permanent home working, Reuters reported in April.

NatWest has so far only closed its Regents House office in London and is keeping its real estate under review, the spokeswoman said.

The bank has spent the past year converting its offices to suit the new working patterns, with more space for collaboration and drop-in workers, she added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:34 AM UTCWorld stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week

Global stocks again hit a record high and oil rose on Tuesday, as markets shrugged off concerns about rising inflation and looked ahead to U.S. data later in the week that should offer a major clue to the health of the world economy.

BusinessAnalysis: Chasing yield, U.S. private equity firms nudge up risk on insurers
BusinessEXCLUSIVE France's Tereos seeks to exit ventures in China, Romania - sources
BusinessKKR, CD&R take data analytics firm Cloudera private for $4.7 bln
BusinessUber sees gradual return of U.S. drivers, modest decrease in wait times