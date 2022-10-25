Outgoing UK PM Truss: Brighter days lie ahead

Liz Truss delivers a speech on her last day in office as British Prime Minister, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay















LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country faced "brighter days" as she made her final speech as leader outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead," Truss said. She then travelled to see King Charles and formally resign.

Truss wished her replacement, Rishi Sunak, every success in the job, and stressed that she still believed in the high growth, low-tax ideology that she attempted to pursue in office.

"From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever, that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face," Truss said, before invoking Roman philosopher Seneca.

"It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult."

Truss was Britain's shortest serving prime minister. Sunak will formally replace her as British leader later on Tuesday.

