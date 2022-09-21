1 minute read
Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike from Oct. 4 - union
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - More than 2,000 London bus drivers at British bus operator Arriva will strike from Oct. 4 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of industrial action across various sectors in the country.
Unite said the strike would run continuously until the dispute was resolved, threatening widespread disruption.
Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
