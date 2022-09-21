Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike from Oct. 4 - union

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An Arriva bus makes its way down a narrow street near Wouldham, Britain, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - More than 2,000 London bus drivers at British bus operator Arriva will strike from Oct. 4 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of industrial action across various sectors in the country.

Unite said the strike would run continuously until the dispute was resolved, threatening widespread disruption.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

