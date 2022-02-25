Pandemic-hit Transport for London agrees new four-month state bailout

A Mayor of London and Transport for London advert is seen on a billboard in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Transport for London (TfL) on Friday reached a bailout deal with the government to keep the capital's public transport network running until June after its finances were pummelled by reduced passenger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding package includes 200 million pounds ($267.76 million), with a provision for further top-ups if revenues are slower to recover from the pandemic than forecast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted COVID-19 restrictions in England, and this week TfL dropped the requirement for passengers to wear masks. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The Government has confirmed in this agreement that they support the operation and maintenance of essential and safe transport services in London, enabling us to continue our full and vital contribution to economic recovery," London's Transport Commissioner Andy Byford said in a statement.

The funding package lasts until June 24 this year.

As part of the plan, TfL has committed to say by the end of March how it will either generate 400 million pounds more revenue or deliver that amount in cost savings in the 2022/23 financial year.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will also consult on ways for TfL to raise revenues by 500 million to 1 billion pounds each year from 2023.

"Over the past two years, the Government has repeatedly shown its commitment to London and the transport network it depends upon, by providing close to £5bn in emergency funding," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

"These support packages must be fair to all taxpayers and the settlement agreed today provides enough to cover lost revenue from the pandemic while the Mayor follows through on his promises to keep TfL on the path to financial sustainability by 2023."

($1 = 0.7469 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.