Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Parker-Hannifin to buy British rival Meggitt in $8.76 bln deal

3 minute read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin (PH.N) said on Monday it will buy Meggitt (MGGT.L) in a deal that values its British rival at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.76 billion), expanding its presence in the UK.

Stakeholders in Meggitt, which operates in the aerospace, defence and energy markets, will get 800 pence in cash for each share they hold - a 70.5% premium to the company's last closing price, Parker-Hannifin said.

The takeover, which follows months of media speculation about a potential deal for the UK midcap company, comes when the aviation industry is facing a severe downturn as the COVID-19 crisis disrupts travel demand.

In a separate statement, Meggitt's first-half results showed a 25% drop in core earnings to 116.2 million pounds, but the company said it was encouraged by the improvement in its civil aerospace business in the period.

Parker-Hannifin said it will offer legally binding commitments to the British government on its role in the country.

The U.S. company will continue to meet its contractual obligations for goods and services supplied to the government, keep a majority of UK nationals on Meggitt's board and maintain the company's UK headquarters here.

On jobs, it said it would maintain Meggitt's R&D, product engineering and direct manufacturing labour headcount in the UK at no less than current levels, while increasing by at least 10% the number of overall apprenticeship opportunities.

Meggitt is the second British defence firm in recent weeks to become a takeover target for a U.S.-backed company, following Cobham's bid for Ultra Electronics (ULE.L). Cobham has said it would offer "appropriate national security undertakings" to the UK government. read more The takeover is expected to add to earnings in the first full 12 months after the deal closes, Parker-Hannifin added.

Meggitt employs more than 9,000 people in 14 countries in its three major divisions. ($1 = 0.7190 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:13 AM UTCExplainer: How the Bank of England could start to reverse its huge stimulus

The Bank of England could this week shed light on how - and when - it might throw its decade-long stimulus programme into reverse, even as it continues for now to buy bonds as part of its 895-billion-pound quantitative easing programme.

United KingdomBritain may toughen summer travel rules for Spain - The Times
United KingdomUK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report
United KingdomU.S., Britain believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
United KingdomHSBC profit more than doubles, loan-loss fears ebb as economies rebound