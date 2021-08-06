Patient Rahul takes India ahead of England in Nottingham

Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 6, 2021 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India opener KL Rahul soldiered to an unbeaten 77 to help the tourists eclipse England's first innings total of 183 and reach 191-5 on day three of the opening test on Friday.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 27 having raised 46 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket in the low-scoring contest at Trent Bridge.

Once India resumed on 125-4, only 11 balls could be bowled before rain forced the players off the field.

When they returned, Rishabh Pant produced an entertaining cameo before becoming Ollie Robinson's second victim in the match.

Pant first hit the pacer for a streaky boundary and followed it up with a top-edged six over fine leg before hitting the next delivery to Jonny Bairstow to depart for 25 off 20 balls.

Playing his first test in nearly two years, Rahul looked assured at the other end and took three off James Anderson to put India ahead in the first match of the five-test series.

Rahul, who was chosen to open the innings in the absence of injured openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, hit 11 boundaries looking determined to capitalise on the opportunity.

The match also marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris

