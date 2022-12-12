Factbox: Pay increases reached by UK workers following strike action















LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain has faced industrial action across a range of industries over the last few months as workers struggling with double-digit inflation resort to walk outs to demand better pay and working conditions.

While the threat of widespread industrial unrest in the run up to Christmas and into January remains as some of the biggest disputes, including those involving railway workers and nurses, are ongoing, pay agreements have been reached in some areas.

Below is a summary of some of the deals reached following strike action:

AIRPORTS

In July, British Airways (ICAG.L) staff at London's Heathrow Airport represented by two unions called off strike action after accepting a new pay offer.

The GMB union said workers would receive a consolidated pay rise of 8%, a one-off bonus and the reinstatement of shift pay, while Unite said its offer was worth a 13% pay rise for staff, which will be paid in several stages.

Earlier that month the airline's check-in staff at Heathrow airport also suspended a strike after an improved pay deal was agreed.

BT

Last month telecoms company BT (BT.L) said it had struck a wage deal for staff earning 50,000 pounds or less that could bring an end to industrial action taken by some 40,000 BT workers.

BT said the Communication Workers Union would recommend that members vote in favour of the offer, which the union said represented a hike ranging from 6%-16% for employees of different grades.

BUSES

In November Unite said it had secured a 10% pay increase for more than 900 bus workers in East London from bus operator Stagecoach Group, backdated to April 2022.

Wage rises were also agreed at bus operators Arriva and Go-Ahead, with Arriva's drivers in Kent securing a 13.92% pay rise in October and Go-Ahead's London workers getting a 10.5% increase.

COURTS

British trial lawyers ended a weeks-long strike in October after voting to accept the government's offer of a 54 million pound ($66.18 million) investment along with a 15% fee rise for criminal barristers that would apply to the vast majority of cases currently in the Crown Court.

NUCLEAR

The Unite union said a planned ballot of 900 of its members at a British company that makes and maintains nuclear warheads had been called off after staff accepted what it described as "a significantly improved offer" on the previous 5% pay increase.

WASTE COLLECTION

Waste collection workers in various areas around the country have agreed pay rises after undertaking strike action which disrupted waste collections.

Among agreements reached by the GMB were a 17% rise for some workers in Windsor and Maidenhead, just outside London, and increases of between 8% and 22% for refuse workers in Manchester.

($1 = 0.8160 pounds)

Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James and Mike Harrison











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.