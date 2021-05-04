Skip to main content

United KingdomPeople aged over 50 in Britain to be offered 3rd COVID vaccine shot in autumn - The Times

Everyone aged over 50 in Britain will be offered a third COVID-19 vaccination jab in the autumn in an attempt to eradicate the threat from the infection entirely by Christmas, The Times newspaper reported.

Trials of two options are under way, supervised by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, the newspaper said. The first involves vaccines specifically modified to tackle new variants. The second is for a third shot of one of the three versions already in use: Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE), Oxford-AstraZeneca (AZN.L) or Moderna (MRNA.O), the newspaper reported.

