Perenco UK says 60% of oil spill in southern England recovered

[1/4] General view of Poole Harbour after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water in Dorset, Britain, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra















March 29 (Reuters) - Anglo-French oil company Perenco's UK unit said on Wednesday it had recovered about 60% of the estimated oil leaked on Sunday at one of its well sites in Wytch Farm in Dorset, southern England.

The location of the leak was identified and operations at Wytch Farm remain suspended, the company said in a statement.

"The spill remains contained with four floating barriers in place and clean-up operations are progressing well...," Perenco UK's Wytch Farm General Manager Franck Dy said.

Perenco UK said it was investigating the cause of the spill, in consultation with the environment agency and local authorities.

The company estimated the quantity of the spill at less than 200 barrels and that the liquid was 80% saline solution and 20% crude, Jim Stewart, chief executive of Poole Harbour Commissioners, an independent body that regulates activities at the harbour, told BBC Radio on Sunday.

Perenco UK produces about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, with Wytch Farm accounting for about 14,000 barrels.

Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.