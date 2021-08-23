Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Person on no-fly list flown to UK from Afghanistan - Sky

2 minute read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - An individual on a "no-fly" list designed to prevent security risks coming to Britain has been flown from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom on a British military plane as part of evacuation efforts from Kabul airport, Sky News reported on Monday.

The unidentified individual was flown into Birmingham in central England, Sky said. There were no details about what had happened to the individual.

"There are people in Afghanistan who represent a serious threat to national security and public safety," a government spokesperson said.

"That is why thorough checks are taking place by government, our world-class intelligence agencies and others. If someone is assessed as presenting as a risk to our country, we will take action."

The government said it did not comment on individual cases or its security arrangements.

The "no-fly" list was brought in by the government to prevent those considered to be suspected militants or to pose a security threat from travelling to Britain.

Sky said lawmakers were told in a briefing by a senior Border Force official that five people on the watchlist had tried attempted to leave Afghanistan with British help, and four of them had been stopped. The fifth person was the one who had made it through to Birmingham.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:38 PM UTC

UK's Johnson and Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said.

United Kingdom
UK growth slows to six-month low as post-lockdown shortages bite -PMI
United Kingdom
UK reports 31,914 new cases, 40 deaths
United Kingdom
Person on no-fly list flown to UK from Afghanistan - Sky

An individual on a "no-fly" list designed to prevent security risks coming to Britain has been flown from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom on a British military plane as part of evacuation efforts from Kabul airport, Sky News reported on Monday.

United Kingdom
G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions -sources