Petrofac Ithaca, Wood Group workers to resume North Sea strike















June 14 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Wednesday that North Sea offshore oil and gas workers employed by Petrofac on the FPF1 platform, and by the Wood Group UK Limited on TAQA platforms will resume strike action over pay next week.

Around 80 members working for the Wood Group will take 48-hour strike action beginning on Monday, in the first of a series of stoppages throughout June and July, Unite said in a release.

"In a separate dispute based on working rotas, around 50 Unite members employed by Petrofac Facilities Management Limited will also take part in a series of 24-hour stoppages on the FPF1 platform beginning on June 21," Unite added.

That action, and the stoppage at the North Sea TAQA platforms - Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant and Tern Alpha - will include include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Eva Mathews. Editing by Jane Merriman and Barbara Lewis











