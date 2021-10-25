Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Petrofac plans to raise 180 mln pounds to fund bribery settlement - Sky News

1 minute read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - British oil services company Petrofac (PFC.L) plans to tap shareholders in a 180 million pound ($247.54 million)fundraising, Sky News reported on Monday.

The company, which plans to use the funding in part to pay a Serious Fraud Office fine for bribery offences, could make an announcement on its fund raising as early as Tuesday, the report added.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

