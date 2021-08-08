Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

1 minute read

Undated handout image of Vectura's AKITA JET inhalation system provided to Reuters July 9, 2021. Vectura/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris (PM.N) has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura (VEC.L) to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday.

"The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · August 7, 2021 · 4:13 PM UTCBritain records 28,612 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported on Friday, official data showed.

United KingdomBranson's Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News
United KingdomCycling-Just 'chipping away' says modest Kenny after record seventh gold
United KingdomRain delays start of final day's play in Nottingham test
United KingdomModern Pentathlon-Choong tops podium to earn Britain golden sweep