Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

Undated handout image of Vectura's AKITA JET inhalation system provided to Reuters July 9, 2021. Vectura/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris (PM.N) has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura (VEC.L) to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday.

"The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

