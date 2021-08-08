United Kingdom
Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share
1 minute read
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris (PM.N) has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura (VEC.L) to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday.
"The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
($1 = 0.7209 pounds)
Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.