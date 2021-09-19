Plans in place to protect consumers from soaring gas prices - UK business minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday that the head of energy regulator Ofgem had assured him of the plans in place to protect the market and consumers from soaring gas prices.

Kwarteng said that if an energy supplier failed, as several small suppliers have done in recent weeks, Ofgem would ensure customers' gas and electricity supply continued uninterrupted.

"If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the Govt," he said on Twitter. "The objective is to continue supply to customers until the company can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Clarke

