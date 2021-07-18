Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

'Please, please be cautious' as we lift COVID rules, says UK PM

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to be cautious and said they must self-isolate when told to do so as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England on Monday.

"Please, please, please, be cautious," Johnson said in a video from his own period of self-isolation, which was announced earlier on Sunday. read more

"Go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, for the risks that the disease continues to present and, above all, please please please when you're asked to get that second jab ... please come forward and do it."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:00 PM UTCUK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after COVID exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

United KingdomBritain backs slew of 'long COVID' research studies
United KingdomBritish supermarkets may shift supply chains to EU if N.Ireland trade not addressed
United KingdomAustralia investigates Britain's Katie Hopkins over quarantine video
United KingdomUK records 48,161 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths