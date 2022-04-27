PM Johnson calls Russian sanctions on UK lawmakers a 'badge of honour'

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British lawmakers who have been sanctioned by Russia should consider those restrictions a badge of honour, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Russia's foreign ministry said it has imposed personal restrictions on 287 members of the British parliament and banned them from entering the country.

"All those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour," Johnson told parliament.

