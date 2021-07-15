Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

PM Johnson turns to economy, saying worst of COVID over

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on at a news conference as he gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the worst of the coronavirus pandemic would be behind us if the country is careful, meaning that the economy could recover "like a coiled spring".

"With every day that goes by we build higher the wall of vaccine-acquired immunity ... And with every day that goes by our economy is slowly and cautiously picking itself up off the floor, businesses are opening their doors," he said in a speech in central England.

"There is every prospect that this country is poised to recover like a coiled spring."

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

