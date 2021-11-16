PM Johnson underlined UK opposition to Nord Stream 2 pipeline -spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall in London, Britain, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined British opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a meeting of his senior ministers, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"He underlined the UK’s opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which would divert supplies from Ukraine and could have significant security implications for the region," he said.

"He also reiterated his concern about the ongoing situation on the Ukraine border and emphasised that the UK will continue to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

