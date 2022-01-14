Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

PM Johnson's staff held 'wine-time' gatherings in lockdown -UK's Mirror

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street 10 to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in London, Britain December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Staff at Boris Johnson's residence held gatherings dubbed "wine-time Fridays" during pandemic lockdowns, with the British prime minister regularly witnessing gatherings and encouraging staff to "let off steam", the Mirror newspaper reported on Friday.

The newspaper said staff had bought a large drinks fridge for the office, which they refilled by taking a suitcase to the local supermarket to buy bottles.

The Mirror said Johnson attended a "handful" of the gatherings when indoor socialising was banned. A senior civil servant is investigating a spate of parties at Downing Street, and Johnson apologised for the events earlier this week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters