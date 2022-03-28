P&O ferry 'Pride of Kent' detained amid sackings scandal -Sky News

The Pride of Kent, a ferry of the trans-Channel ferry company P&O, arrives at the Port of Dover, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is detaining a second P&O ferry, the Pride of Kent, following safety checks by the authorities, Sky News reported on Monday.

The MCA earlier in the day said the ferry was undergoing checks to ensure it was safe to put to sea without passengers or cargo, ahead of a full inspection at a later date, Sky News said.

The report comes after Britain said it will force ferry operators docking in its ports to pay the minimum wage as it stepped up pressure on P&O Ferries to rehire 800 workers the company fired without notice in favour of cheaper staff. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.