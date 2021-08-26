Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Police arrest man over injecting food at three London supermarkets

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they had arrested a man after processed meats and microwaveable products at three supermarkets in west London were injected using a number of needles.

The Little Waitrose, Sainsbury's Local, and Tesco Express stores were closed following the incident which took place on Wednesday evening.

Police were called after reports the man had shouted abuse at people, and had entered the shops on Fulham Palace Road and injected food products.

"It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Investigations are on-going to establish if other businesses in the area are involved in the incident."

People who bought food from the supermarkets on Wednesday evening were advised to throw it away. The man is being questioned on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:29 AM UTC

UK sees very credible threat of imminent IS Kabul airport attack

There is "very, very credible" intelligence that Islamic State militants are planning an imminent attack on those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday.

United Kingdom
Britons turn critical of government's pandemic response
United Kingdom
UK pursuing data partnerships with U.S. and others
United Kingdom
UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance
United Kingdom
British Land sharpens focus on office and fulfilment spaces with new deals