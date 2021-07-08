Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Police make 20 arrests in London after fans celebrate England's win

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - London, Britain - July 7, 2021 Fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

July 8 (Reuters) - London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.

Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

"20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police," Met Police said on Twitter.

England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:58 AM UTCEngland into Euros final after ending Danish dream run

England and their long-suffering fans finally have the chance to add another trophy to the 1966 World Cup after they overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra-time on Wednesday to reach the European Championship final for the first time.

United KingdomUK house prices rise by most since 1988, but activity begins to cool- RICS
United KingdomUK's post-lockdown hiring boom hits record pace - REC
United KingdomCOVID-19 infections in England have quadrupled since June, study finds
United KingdomBig Bang UK market rules need refresh to keep City competitive, says think tank