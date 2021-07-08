Police make 20 arrests in London after fans celebrate England's win

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - London, Britain - July 7, 2021 Fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

July 8 (Reuters) - London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.

Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

"20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police," Met Police said on Twitter.

England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

