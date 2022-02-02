Skip to main content
United Kingdom

Police need time to complete Downing Street party inquiry - Gove

1 minute read
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove on Wednesday said police should be given time to investigate after further reports emerged of parties at Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence during lockdown, adding questions on the prime minister's future were hypothetical.

"All of these allegations are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. There's been any number of allegations in the newspapers," housing minister Gove told Sky News after the new reports. read more

"I think it's only right that we allow the Met to get on with their work and then appropriate conclusions can be drawn at the end of it."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

