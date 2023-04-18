Police Scotland arrest SNP treasurer as part of funding investigation















LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Police Scotland said on Tuesday a 71-year-old man had been arrested as a suspect in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding.

The man arrested was the party's treasurer, Colin Beattie, according to a party official who asked not to be named.

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," the police said in a statement. "As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

The SNP did not have any immediate comment on the arrest.

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and then released without charge earlier this month as part of the same investigation.

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s prosecutors.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











