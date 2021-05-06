Skip to main content

United KingdomPound recoups earlier fall after BoE keeps bond-buying unchanged

Reuters
1 minute read

The British pound fell briefly on Thursday after the Bank of England kept the scale of its stimulus programme unchanged before recouping those losses to touch the day's high against the dollar.

It held interest rates and the bond-buying programme unchanged even as Britain's economy shows signs of recovery from its coronavirus slump. read more

Sterling, unchanged against the dollar before the policy announcement, dropped as much as 0.4% to $1.3858 before rising to $1.3942, up 0.2% on the day.

Against the euro, sterling fell to as low as 86.88 pence , down 0.6% then recovered somewhat to 86.40 pence per euro.

Britain's two-year gilt yield briefly fell to its lowest level in almost two weeks at 0.028% before moving back up. It last traded at 0.07%, up 1.5 bps on the day

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:31 AM UTCNew independence referendum at heart of contest as Scots vote for new parliament

Scotland was voting on Thursday in a parliamentary election that could trigger a showdown with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a new independence referendum that might result in the break-up of the United Kingdom.

United KingdomFrance sends two patrol boats to Jersey in fishing row with Britain
United KingdomBank of England slows bond-buying, raises 2021 growth forecast
United KingdomIreland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans
United KingdomUK service sector grows at fastest pace since 2013 in April - PMI