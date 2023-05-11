Pound trims losses, FTSE turns lower after BoE raises rates















LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The British pound trimmed losses against the dollar and gilt yields rose off session lows on Thursday after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th consecutive meeting in its attempt to fight surging inflation.

As expected, the BoE raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5%, taking borrowing costs to their highest since 2008, and now expects inflation to fall slower than previously hoped.

Sterling , which had been around 0.5% lower against the dollar prior to the decision, trimmed losses against the greenback. It was last down 0.2% at $1.2599.

It reached a fresh five-month high against the euro at 86.62 pence.

Britain's 2-year government bond yield - which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations - cut some of an earlier fall and was last down 3 basis points on the day at 3.79%.

The 10-year yield was last down 3 basis points at 3.77%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) turned negative and was last down 0.3%, The domestically focussed FTSE 250 (.FTMC) also declined to a session low and was down 0.2%. An index of Britain's banks (.FTNMX301010) extended losses and was last down 1.1%.

