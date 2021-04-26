Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomPoundland owner picks Warsaw over London for Pepco listing

ReutersJames Davey
2 minutes read

Signage is seen outside a branch of Poundland in Altrincham, Britain January 7 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

South African conglomerate Steinhoff (SNHJ.J) will list shares in its Pepco Group discount retailer business in Warsaw rather than London, in what could become Poland's biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Earlier this month, Reuters cited sources saying that Pepco, which owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe, was valued at around 5 billion euros ($6 billion). nL8N2M94HQ]

Pepco trades from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries and is led by Andy Bond, a former chief executive of Britain's Asda supermarket chain. In Poland, it trades from more than 1,000 stores.

"Our proposed listing in Warsaw – home to our PEPCO brand since 2004 and the largest operating territory in the group, is a natural step," said Bond on Monday.

In March, Pepco had said it was considering a listing in either London or Warsaw.

Steinhoff is still battling the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal and since 2019 the company and its creditors have been evaluating options for Pepco.

It said it would sell at least 15% of Pepco's shares.

"We are strongly positioned to deliver significant long-term growth, given our market leading customer proposition in the most attractive sector of retail," said Bond.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand across the whole of Europe and investment in infrastructure in recent years.

Pepco does not, however, trade online.

Pepco has appointed Richard Burrows, chairman of British American Tobacco (BATS.L), as its chair and will appoint four other non-executive directors.

It also gave a trading update.

For the six months to March 31, revenue growth was 4.4%, reflecting the opening of 225 net new stores.

However, like-for-like revenue fell 2.1%, due to COVID-19 pandemic related store closures.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:53 AM UTCScotland's feuding nationalists seek election majority to keep independence dream alive

For candidate Angus Robertson, helping his Scottish National Party win a majority in May 6 elections would be a dream come true. Beyond that lies a far bigger prize - another referendum and the prospect of breaking from the United Kingdom.

United KingdomUK denies that Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’
United KingdomBritain says Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment
United KingdomStronger pound drags FTSE 100 lower; midcaps outperform
United KingdomUK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messages