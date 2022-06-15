Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sales

A signage of the Premier Inn Hotel is seen outside the Durham North branch in County Durham, Britain September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

June 15 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L) on Wednesday flagged higher costs for full-year 2023 on tight labour supply, after reporting higher total sales in the first quarter as hotel stays in Germany and UK rose as pandemic-led curbs eased.

The hotel chain operator said the group's total sales in the 13 weeks ended May 27 was 244.9% higher from the same period in full year 2022.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

