Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomPremier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plans

Reuters
2 minutes read

The Premier League on Tuesday said it has "unanimously and vigorously" rejected plans for a European Super League and is planning to take action against the six English top-flight sides that have signed up for the competition.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday they intend to form part of a new breakaway midweek competition -- a move triggering widespread criticism. read more

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules," the league said after a shareholders meeting to discuss the Super League proposal.

"The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL (English Football League), PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) and LMA (League Managers Association) to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

"The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

"The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people."

In a separate statement, Everton's board of directors slammed the 'Big Six' Premier League clubs for displaying "preposterous arrogance" and tarnishing the reputation of England's top-flight. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:49 AM UTCUK parliament committee to quiz Sunak and Cameron over Greensill

A British parliamentary committee will summon finance minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister David Cameron to appear before it to answer questions about the ex-leader's lobbying for the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

United KingdomUK unemployment falls again under government's jobs shield
United KingdomSoccer-FIFA call for Super League clarity, Perez says proposal is ‘saving football’
United KingdomUK eases post-Brexit controls on vehicles taking goods to the EU
United KingdomUK's Johnson says nothing off table in bid to stop soccer Super League plans