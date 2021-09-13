Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Primark stores fully stocked despite supply chain disruption -finance chief

A customer shops inside, as retail store Primark in Birmingham, Britain reopens its doors after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Primark is currently not short of any product in its UK stores, despite supply chain disruption across the country due to a shortage of HGV drivers, the finance chief of its owner said.

Associated British Foods (ABF.L) said on Monday, Primark had experienced some delays to the handover of some autumn/winter inventory caused by port and container freight disruptions.

However, finance director John Bason said Primark stores had plenty of stock.

"Is it easy in the supply chain? No...but it's about delays rather than cancellations," he told Reuters.

"All stores got this early autumn stock, we're fully stocked and ready for the season, there will be no shortages."

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

