1 minute read
Prince Charles, William head to Balmoral to be with queen
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said.
A Kensington Palace source confirmed William's movements.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Sachin Ravikumar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.