Prince Harry gives evidence in court















LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Prince Harry appeared at the High Court in London on Tuesday to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror, which he accuses of phone-hacking and other unlawful acts.

Below are quotes and highlights from the courtroom where Harry is due to face hours of cross-examination in the witness box on Tuesday and Wednesday:

APOLOGY

Andrew Green, MGN's lawyer, began his cross-examination by personally apologising to Harry on his client's behalf in relation to one instance of unlawful information gathering.

[1/3] Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

"MGN unreservedly apologises to you for that," Green said. "It should never have happened and it will not happen again."

If the court decides MGN committed unlawful information gathering on other occasions, "you will be entitled to and you will receive a more extensive apology," Green added.

NEWSPAPER ARTICLES

Harry was asked if he recalled reading any of the articles that form part of his lawsuit at the time, to which the prince said he could not specifically recall reading the articles at the time they were published.

Green said: "If you do not recall seeing it at the time of publication, how and when did they cause you distress?"

